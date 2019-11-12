wrestling / News
ECW Alumna Francine Hospitalized Again
– WWE and ECW alumna Francine has been hospitalized less than a week after she underwent surgery. Francine took to Twitter on Monday to note that she has been re-admitted to the hospital and thanked fans for the well-wishes that they’ve been sending her, as you can see below.
The former wrestling star underwent surgery last week for a hernia issue and abdominal reconstruction. She had said at the time that she’d been released fromo the hospital but was still in a lot of pain.
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Francine for a full and quick recovery.
I’m back in the hospital. Not sure what’s wrong. Thank you for the well wishes. To those who had something snarky to say, I pray that you and your family stay healthy.
— Francine (@ECWDivaFrancine) November 11, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Rusev Says He’ll Go Back To Saudi Arabia Because He Makes A Lot Of Money
- Booker T Weighs In on Sammy Guevara/Eddie Guerrero Comparison
- Jim Crockett Recalls Ted Turner Being Upset With Clash of the Champions Running Opposite WrestleMania
- Tony Khan Claims He Isn’t Aware of the AEW Production Truck Viewing USA Network, Doesn’t Know What Truck Is Watching