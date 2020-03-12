ECW Champions Set for The Whole F’N Truth 2020 Tour

– The Whole F’N Truth.com has announced a live tour Q&A session tour featuring former ECW stars Sandman, Justin Credible, and Shane Douglas, which is being dubbed The Whole F’n Truth Tour 2020. The show will feature the three former ECW champions sharing their personal and crazy stories from on the road and backstage.

Currently, the tour has dates scheduled for April 18 in New Britain, Connecticut, June 13 in Johnson City, New York, and June 14 in Rochester, New York. More details are available at the above link.