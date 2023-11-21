ECW Docuseries Reportedly Being Shopped

A docuseries on ECW is being shopped around, according to a new report. PWInsider has confirmed that a potential docuseries based in part on Tod Gordon’s memoir is being shopped to potential broadcast and streaming services. The list of platforms that the project is being shopped to includes Prime Video and Warner Bros. Discovery.

There’s no word on how far along the project stands beyond the pitch stage, except that as of now there is no word that any filming has been cone.

Gordon’s book, Tod is God: The Authorized Story of How I Created Extreme Championship Wrestling, released in July and is described as follows: