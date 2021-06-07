ECW Hardcore TV, More Documentaries Added to Peacock

Peacock has been ramping up the addition of WWE content lately, and the latest update includes ECW Hardcore TV and more. You can see the latest list of content, which is in addition to the documentaries added earlier this weekend:

* Dusty Rhodes: Celebrating the Dream (2015)

* ECW Hardcore TV – Now complete through 1996

* Excuse Me: Vickie Guerrero Cougar Countdown (2014)

* The Life and Times of Mr. Perfect (2008)

* House Hardy Halloween (2018)

* Hulk Hogan: The Ultimate Anthology (2006)

* The Kliq Rules (2015)

* The Kliq: Behind the Curtain (2015)

* Reborn By Fate: The Hardy Boyz Interview (2017)

* Rebuilding Big Show (2019)

* Ric Flair: Forever The Man special (2017)

* Ricky Steamboat: Life Story of the Dragon (2012)

* WWE Smackville (2019)