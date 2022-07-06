wrestling / News
ECW Photographer James Francis Quigley IV Passes Away
July 6, 2022 | Posted by
– PWInsider’s Dave Scherer reports that former ECW photographer, James Francis “Quigs” Quigley IV has passed away. He was 48 years old and passed following a battle with cancer.
Quigley became the photographer for ECWWrestling.com. We send our condolences to the friends and family of James Francis Quigley.
