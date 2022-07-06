wrestling / News

ECW Photographer James Francis Quigley IV Passes Away

July 6, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ECW Untold logo Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider’s Dave Scherer reports that former ECW photographer, James Francis “Quigs” Quigley IV has passed away. He was 48 years old and passed following a battle with cancer.

Quigley became the photographer for ECWWrestling.com. We send our condolences to the friends and family of James Francis Quigley.

article topics :

ECW, Jeffrey Harris

