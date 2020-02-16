ECW Supershows Being Added to WWE Network Tomorrow

WWE is set to add several ECW Supershows to the WWE Network tomorrow as its classic content update for February. WWE Network News reports that the following shows will be added, which are ECW shows from 2003 to 2005:

* Super Summer Sizzler Spectacular – Eddie Gilbert vs. Terry Funk in a Texas Chain Match Massacre, Dick Murdoch vs. Dark Patriot, Suicide Blondes Hunter Q Robbins III vs. Sal Bellomo & Stevie Wonderful & Super Destroyer, Jimmy Snuka vs. Tommy Cairo, The Sandman vs. Rockin’ Rebel.

* UltraClash 1993 – Terry Funk & Stan Hansen vs. Abdullah the Butcher & Kevin Sullivan, JT Smith vs. The Dark Patriot in a Scaffold Match, Miguel Perez Jr. & Crash the Terminator vs. The Headhunters – Baseball Bat Match.

* Heatwave 1994 – Terry Funk & Dory Funk Jr. vs. The Public Enemy in a No Ropes Barbed Wire Match, Sabu vs. Shane Douglas.

* Tag Wars ’94 – ECW VHS compilation featuring Sabu & The Tazmaniac vs Dean & Joe Malenko, The Pitbulls vs. The Bad Breed in a Dog Collar Match.

* Double Tables – Sabu & Taz vs. The Public Enemy in the first-ever Dougle Tables match, Shane Douglas vs. Tully Blanchard, Cactus Jack vs. Tully Blanchard in a Texas Death Match.

* Return of the Funker – Cactus Jack vs. Sandman’s Mystery Opponent, Tazmaniac & Sabu vs. Chris Benoit & Dean Malenko, Shane Douglas vs. Marty Jannetty & more.

* Hostile City Showdown ’95 – Terry Funk vs. Cactus Jack, Shane Douglas vs. The Sandman, Eddy Guerrero vs. Dean Malenko, The Public Enemy vs. The Pitbulls, Tommy Dreamer vs Raven.

* Enter the Sandman – The Sandman vs. Cactus Jack, Eddie Guerrero vs. Dean Malenko, The Sandman vs. Shane Douglas, Public Enemy vs. Pitbulls Double Dog Collar Match, Raven & Stevie Richards bs. Mikey Whipwreck & Tommy Dreamer, the debut of Bill Alfonso.

* Barbed Wire, Hoodies and Chokeslams – The Gangstas debut, The Sandman vs. Cactus Jack in a No Ropes Barbed Wire Match, Tommy Dreamer vs. Vampire Warrior (the future Gangrel), Luna Vachon vs. Beulah McGuillicuty, 2 Cold Scorpio & Taz vs. Raven & The Pitbulls.

* Heatwave ’95: Rage in the Cage – The Public Enemy vs. The Gangstas in a Steel Cage Match. Tommy Dreamer & The Pitbulls vs. Raven & The Dudley Boyz, Luna Vachon vs. Stevie Richards in a Steel Cage match, The Sandman vs. Axl Rotten, Taz & Eddy Guerrero vs. 2 Cold Scorpio & Dean Malenko.