ECWA Announces Hiatus, June 15th Show Cancelled

– The ECWA is taking some time off, as they have cancelled their latest show and gone on hiatus. The long-running promotion announced on Facebook that their June 15th show has been cancelled and “All further shows are also postponed.”

The promotion, full name East Coast Wrestling Association, was founded in 1967 by Jim Kettner, who handed it off to Mike Tartaglia and Joe Zanolle after retiring in 2010. ECWA is home to the yearly Super 8 Tournament. The full announcement is below: