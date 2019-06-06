wrestling / News
ECWA Announces Hiatus, June 15th Show Cancelled
– The ECWA is taking some time off, as they have cancelled their latest show and gone on hiatus. The long-running promotion announced on Facebook that their June 15th show has been cancelled and “All further shows are also postponed.”
The promotion, full name East Coast Wrestling Association, was founded in 1967 by Jim Kettner, who handed it off to Mike Tartaglia and Joe Zanolle after retiring in 2010. ECWA is home to the yearly Super 8 Tournament. The full announcement is below:
Unfortunately the ECWA show for next Saturday June 15 is cancelled. All further shows are also postponed. I no longer have the time to dedicate to running the ECWA.
I have a full time business that I am dedicating 90 percent of my time to.
I won’t say ECWA is closing up for good but for now ECWA will be on a brief haitus.
When I can dedicate more time to running shows and promoting, ECWA will be back.
Hopefully in the future I will have more people to help in promoting ECWA.
I want to Thank everyone who supported ECWA in the past and hopefully you will continue supporting ECWA in the future.
ECWA is the longest independent professional wrestling promotion around and will continue to make more stars.
Any questions or comments please message me directly!
