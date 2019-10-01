Impact Wrestling President Ed Nordholm Denies KSTV Had Any Association With Anthem or Impact, Claims Kevin Sullivan Worked on AEW Double or Nothing While Employed With Impact

PWInsider recently interviewed Anthem Wrestling President Ed Nordholm, who discussed the recent exit for VP of Production Kevin Sullivan from the company. During the interview, Nordholm denied that Anthem Media or Impact Wrestling had any involvement with Sullivan’s production company Kevin Sully TV (KSTV). Also, he claimed that Sullivan was doing work for AEW events despite being under contract as a full-time employee and executive for Impact Wrestling. hBelow are some highlights.

Ed Nordholm on misconceptions about Sullvian’s exist: “Well, first, thank you for taking the time to let us complete the record concerning comments that have come out regarding Impact’s former employee, Kevin Sullivan. It is interesting that the reports I have seen characterize Kevin as an independent contractor that left because he had not received a contract offer; Kevin was a full-time, senior executive with Anthem with all of the fiduciary responsibilities that come with that.”

Nordholm on when they learned that Sullivan was leaving Impact: “When we learned that Kevin had participated in Double or Nothing, we addressed with him the inappropriateness of moonlighting for a competitive business while a senior executive with Anthem. He assured us at the time that he would discontinue that work. When we learned that he was still providing these services to AEW we started organizing ourselves to replace him at an appropriate time. Dave Sahadi was brought back a couple of months ago to begin working with us at our television tapings. With his involvement in All Out it was apparent that he would leave – either as his own choice or ours – but he did not actually advise us of his decision until Sunday September 22nd. Anthem has/had no relationship with his company. Kevin Sullivan was an executive employed by Anthem Wrestling who attempted to recruit his department to join a competitor while a full time employee and executive with Impact Wrestling.

Nordholm on the other employees who left along with Sullivan: “Kevin plus 4 employees left. All were employees of Anthem Wrestling.”

Nordholm on concerns Anthem buying AXS TV means the end of NJPW on the network: “Well, New Japan is wrestling. We enjoy it on AXS TV and look forward to continuing that relationship. I think I’ve said it a couple of times since we acquired [AXS], to anybody asking, between New Japan, Women of Wrestling, Impact….my view of the world that AXS TV will be the destination to watch wrestling. We’ve got a great lineup and look forward to working with New Japan and Women of Wrestling.”