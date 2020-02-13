wrestling / News

Eddie and Alisha Edwards Adopt Little Girl

February 13, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Eddie Edwards

Eddie Edwards and his wife Alisha are now the proud legal parents of a little girl. Eddie posted to Twitter to note that the Impact Wrestling couple have completed the process of adopting their daughter and are official as of yesterday. You can see the post below, along with reactions from several of Edwards’ colleagues.

On behalf of 411, congratulations to the Edwards family on this happy occasion.

