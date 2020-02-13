Eddie and Alisha Edwards Adopt Little Girl

Eddie Edwards and his wife Alisha are now the proud legal parents of a little girl. Eddie posted to Twitter to note that the Impact Wrestling couple have completed the process of adopting their daughter and are official as of yesterday. You can see the post below, along with reactions from several of Edwards’ colleagues.

On behalf of 411, congratulations to the Edwards family on this happy occasion.

What a ride it has been. There are times I didn’t know if it would ever happen. A lot of Ups and downs , hopes and doubts but in the end it happened and WE ARE COMPLETE. yesterday we were officially gifted the greatest gift of all time #ToTheMoonAndBack #LilPoopy #Love pic.twitter.com/iK7MJIzV6d — Edward Edwards (@TheEddieEdwards) February 12, 2020

