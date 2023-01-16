Eddie Edwards On His Best Impact Matches, Where Impact Sits In the Wrestling World

Eddie Edwards has been one of Impact Wrestling’s standard bearers for years no, and he recently looked back at some of his best matches there. During his interview with PWMania, Edwards was asked about his best matches in the company and more, and you can see some highlights below:

On his best Impact matches: “You know, I can go pretty recently against Josh Alexander at Bound For Glory. Although I lost, I felt it was a match that represented myself and IMPACT in the way myself and Josh would like it to represent. It was hard-hitting, leaving everything out there and though I lost, I would do battle with Josh each and every day if I could. Of course, winning the World Title for first time from Bobby Lashley was an amazing, surreal moment. There are a lot of ups and downs in life, and especially, professional wrestling, where I never thought I’d get a shot or be in that position, but to be able to do it against someone like Bobby Lashley was very special and something I hold very close to my heart.

“And to become the World Champion again at the weirdest of times during the pandemic, winning at Slammiversary against top talent such as Rich Swann, Eric Young, Ace Austin was something very special. People believed in what I was doing, they had confidence in me being the World Champion at the toughest of times, and that means a whole lot to me.”

On where Impact sits within the wrestling world: “For me, and I’d say the company as a whole, we just concern ourselves with IMPACT Wrestling and doing the best we can with our product. It’s easy to get caught up with what’s going on outside with other companies, so I think it’s important for us to stay focused on what we are doing. The locker room and front office all believe in what we are doing, so it’s just about to keep moving forward. Nothing is going to change overnight but if we keep focused on our product, our roster, our style, we’ll move on to the next level.”