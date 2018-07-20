Eddie Edwards Explains Why Now Is The Best Time to Start Watching Impact, Talks Slammiversary Match

Eddie Edwards spoke with WrestleZone for a new interview hyping his match with Tommy Dreamer at Slammiversary this Sunday. Highlights are below:

On how things are feeling in Impact right now: “It feels great and it’s so exciting. Speaking for myself I know I’m so excited to go out there and perform on Sunday. One of the great things about Impact right now, everybody’s on the same page and we all have that pressure to put on the best performance we can. It’s put up or shut up time. This is a pay-per-view, this is a sold-out show, and this is the time to show everybody what impact wrestling is all about and leave it all in the ring.”

On how he’s feeling ahead of his match with Dreamer: “I feel *laughs* like there’s gonna be pain and there’s going to be bumps, bruises and there’s probably going to be a little bit of blood. This is a situation where I’ll do anything I have to to win and I know it’s going to hurt and I’m okay with that because we’ve built to this. Expect the unexpected. I don’t even know what to expect. Like we’ve said this is a big show this is Slammiversary and we’re gonna leave it out there.”

On whether Sami Callihan is in the rearview mirror for him now: “He’s never in the rearview for me, he thinks it’s over but it’s not. I’ll be watching that match very closely.”

On a possible run at the Impact World Championship: “Well for right now, I have these personal issues but the World Championship is always a goal of mine. That’s why we get into this business to become World Champion.”

On the possibility of a Wolves reunion with Davey Richards: “Never say never.”

On why now is the best time to start watching Impact: “Why not start with Slammiversary? This card, like every episode of Impact, will have a little bit of everything. If you like high flying stuff, we have that. If you like pure wrestling, we have that. If you’re a fan of pro wrestling, tune in to Slammiversary and give us a chance.”

On where he sees himself in five years: “That’s a great question, but hard question because in pro wrestling you never really know. Hopefully I’m on top of Impact Wrestling and helping this place grow as their World Champion and we’re on to bigger and better stages.”