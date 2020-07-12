Eddie Edwards on How Slammiversary Feels Like a Rebirth for Impact, How the Backstage Morale Feels Like a Family Now

– Sportskeeda and Darren Paltrowitz recently interviewed Impact Wrestling talent Eddie Edwards, who discussed the company’s backstage morale. Edwards is set to headline next weekend’s Impact Slammiversary2 020 event on July 18. He will face Ace Austin, Trey, and another opponent TBA in a match for the vacant Impact World title. Below are some highlights.

Eddie Edwards on headlining Slammiversary:“Being that that is the main event of Slammiversary, which is our biggest pay-per-view of the event, and especially this year, it’s kind of a rebirth, a restart for IMPACT. There’s a lot of moving parts, so I feel that this main event of this pay-per-view, there’s a lot of eyes on us for good reason. So we have to go out there and deliver. Being the main event of that show, you better go out there and do it because if it’s on us to deliver and show the people what we’ve got and what we can do. I’m looking forward to seeing how it all pans out.”

On how the backstage atmosphere and morale is like a family now: “I’ve said it before, it is cliche in the world of wrestling and sports, ‘We’re a family,’ and stuff like that. But along those lines, I feel we are. Are we all best buddies, best friends? No, but everybody is there for IMPACT. Everybody wants IMPACT to succeed, and we do that by supporting each other and trying to help each other. It’s never a negative thing, somebody sees something that they didn’t think was great or they shouldn’t have done, we’ll talk to each other. That’s how people grow as performers and as people. We’re there to support each other, with the good and the bad. I think we’re much like a family out there, whether it’s cliche or not, but you talked me into it.”