Eddie Edwards Hospitalized After Injury At Tonight’s Impact Tapings (SPOILERS)

PWInsider reports that Eddie Edwards was injured during the Impact Wrestling taping in Orlando tonight. He defeated Sami Callihan in a match, who attacked him when it was over. Callihan put a chair over Edwards and hit it with a baseball bat. The bat then bounced off the chair and hit Edwards across the top of his head. He walked away, grabbing his head. When he got back to the locker room, there was said to be a “ton of blood.” He was immediately rushed to a hospital. We’ll have more updates on his health as they come in.