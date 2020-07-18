Eddie Edwards Reveals Who He Wants Mystery Man At Impact Slammiversary To Be

In an interview with Busted Open Radio, Eddie Edwards discussed how he’d like the mystery man in the Impact World Title match at Slammiversary to be EC3, and how a program between him and EC3 writes itself. Highlights are below.

On who he wants the mystery man at Slammiversary to be: “If I’m being selfish, I’m friends with EC3, and I’d love to see EC3 back, he meant so much to TNA and Impact. He was there when I first came in, so I’m still friends with him, I’d love to see him back and see what he’s capable of doing now with the new character and stuff we see on Twitter and on his socials. I’d love to see what he’d be able accomplish and I’d love to wrestle him again.”

On if a program between him and EC3 makes sense: “I think so. I think the story can tell itself. EC3, he’s a former Carter and all this and that. I’m kind of, I’ve been here the whole time, struggling, doing my best to be the face of the company, do whatever I can to help Impact, so I think that story would kind of write itself.”

