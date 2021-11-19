Eddie Edwards Says There’s No Limit For New Impact Signee Mike Bailey

Eddie Edwards is excited to see what Mike Bailey does in Impact, saying there’s “no limit” to what he can do. Edwards spoke with WrestleTalk for a new interview and discussed the signing of Bailey, praising the new signee.

“I think there’s no limit for Mike Bailey at this point,” Edwards said. “He’s gonna come in, he’s gonna try, you know, you wanna make a name for yourself. You wanna go out there, you wanna set the world on fire. That’s what IMPACT Wrestling has been about – it’s been about giving people opportunities who may not have had them in the past. Mike is one of those guys where he hasn’t been given that full shot, he’s been tearing it up on the indies for so long, in Japan and the UK, and I’ve followed along, I’ve seen bits and pieces, and I’m excited to see what he’s gonna do in IMPACT Wrestling.”

Eddie continued, “With the roster that we have, the matchups, forget about it, the matches are unreal that we could have. So I’m looking forward to stepping in the ring with him, but I’m also looking forward to seeing what he is truly capable of, and excited to see how the fans take to Mike Bailey and what he’s capable of doing because I think he brings something totally different to IMPACT Wrestling right now.”