Eddie Edwards on The Great Muta Ending His Career

– In an interview with Tru Heel Heart Wrestling (via Wrestling Inc), Eddie Edwards discussed wrestling legend The Great Muta ending his career early next year. He stated the following:

“It’s historic. You look at Muta’s career, how long it’s spanned, everything that he accomplished, everything that he did from his time at WCW, to New Japan, to All Japan, to NOAH. I have nothing but respect for him. Everything that he’s done at his age, how long he went. It gives me hope—something to strive for, something to reach for—because he was able to do it at such a high level for so long. That’s what I wanna do, and now he’s able to go out under his own terms, have these matches that he wants to have, and sail off into the sunset. That’s something that I would love to be able to do.”

On January 1, The Great Muta will face Shinsuke Nakamura in Pro Wrestling NOAH at Tokyo’s Nippon Budokan. On January 22, Keiji Mutoh will wrestle his last match as The Great Muta and will team with AEW’s Sting and Darby Allin at the Yokohama Arena. Mutoh will then wrestle the last match of his career on Tuesday, February 21 at the Tokyo Dome.