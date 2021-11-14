wrestling / News
Eddie Edwards On Which NJPW Wrestler He Wants To Fight In Impact Wrestling
November 13, 2021 | Posted by
In an interview with Wrestletalk, Eddie Edwards spoke about which wrestler from NJPW he would like to face at some point in Impact Wrestling.
He said: “I’d love to see a guy like (Tomohiro) Ishii pop up in IMPACT Wrestling. I think that would be fun. I saw his match with Moose for New Japan in the States, and he’s another guy who’s had amazing matches for a long time, and I would love to see him in an IMPACT ring, experiencing the crowd, and I personally would love having a match against Ishii – that’s one guy that for sure, off the top of my head, is one guy that I’d like to see.“
