Eddie Edwards On Which NJPW Wrestler He Wants To Fight In Impact Wrestling

In an interview with Wrestletalk, Eddie Edwards spoke about which wrestler from NJPW he would like to face at some point in Impact Wrestling.

He said: “I’d love to see a guy like (Tomohiro) Ishii pop up in IMPACT Wrestling. I think that would be fun. I saw his match with Moose for New Japan in the States, and he’s another guy who’s had amazing matches for a long time, and I would love to see him in an IMPACT ring, experiencing the crowd, and I personally would love having a match against Ishii – that’s one guy that for sure, off the top of my head, is one guy that I’d like to see.“