Eddie Edwards On Possibly Re-joining The Tag Team Division

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Eddie Edwards gave his thoughts on possibly returning to the tag team division in Impact Wrestling. Here are highlights:

On re-joining the tag division: “Clearly, I have a problem picking quality friends and quality partners. I’m definitely open to that. Whatever it calls for, I’m ready to do. So, down the line if it calls for me getting the tag team going again, I’d be more than happy to.”

On if it could happen: “Who knows down the road who comes back into wrestling and who’s still around that I may tag with? Time heals most wounds, I won’t say all wounds, but heals most wounds. Who knows?”

On Tommy Dreamer: “Tommy knows how deep my beliefs go and Tommy knows the drive that I have because Tommy has it himself. He’s gone down this hardcore road before. He’s gone down the road where people turn on him and he knows how it feels. Basically, what he wants to me do is take that Singapore cane that he gifted to me, that he presented to me, that he knighted me with. He wants me to take that to Moose’s cranium and that is the plan each and every time I go out there. Cane wants to get used. Cane wants to go upside Moose’s head and that’s the way it’s gonna be.”