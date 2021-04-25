Eddie Edwards Reflects on Baseball Bat to the Face Incident With Sami Callihan

– Fightful recently interviewed Eddie Edwards, and Edwards discussed the infamous incident where he got hit with a baseball bat in the face by Sami Callihan. The incident occurred during a controversial segment of Impact back in 2018. Below are some highlights.

Eddie Edwards on the baseball bat to the face being a “big mistake”: “That was a pretty big mistake, I guess. Or maybe it was on purpose, but mistake that once it happened—I was at the tapings the next day, I had bumps and black and blue, I had a broken face and broken nose, but the fact there was no long term damage, that made things a hell of a lot easier to come back and be able to try to see what we can do with it and turn it into what me and Sami were able to turn it into. At this point that happened, I was able to get up and walk away. I tried not to push my luck too much, knowing that, but it is something I know, ‘Hey, at least I’m not getting hit in the face with a baseball bat.’”

On the aftermath that emerged from the angle: “For sure. Completely. Honestly, yeah. Once my eye didn’t fall out of my head, once that I knew that didn’t happen, it would have been a mistake for that to happen and for me to just come back and have a wrestling match the next time I’m in the ring, you know? It was a chance, ‘Alright, let’s try something different.’ If that hadn’t happened, I probably wouldn’t be who I am today. I wouldn’t have the confidence and be as comfortable as I am doing anything I do now because that forced me to do it and I had no choice but to grow and adapt.”