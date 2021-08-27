Impact News: Eddie Edwards Makes Save For Sami Callihan, Next Week’s Impact in 60, Bound For Glory 2019 on AXS TV

– Moose got payback against Sami Callihan on this week’s Impact, but Eddie Edwards cut the revenge short. Moose attacked Callihan after the latter lost to Chris Sabin on tonight’s show, getting revenge for Callihan’s chair shot at Impact Emergence. Edwards came out to save Sami from a baseball bat attack and later in the show when Callihan approached him, he said he was just making sure they were even after Callihan made the save for him last week:

– Next week’s episode of Impact in 60 will be an episode looking at the Best of Killer Kross, who is of course now on the WWE Raw roster as Karrion Kross.

– PWInsider reports that Bound For Glory 2019 will air before next week’s episode of Impact on AXS TV.