Eddie Edwards Says Getting Hit in the Face With a Bat Will Stay With Him Forever

– Eddie Edwards spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview promoting his match with Tommy Dreamer at Slammiversary this weekend. Highlights are below:

On his getting hit in the face with a baseball bat getting mainstream attention: “Obviously getting hit in the face with a bat is not something that you want to happen. The way it worked out with no long-term injuries or anything like that. The way it worked out it got people talking. It got media outlets tuning in and following the story so that’s obviously a good thing. That’s something we had to run with. To not run with that would be stupid so I think we made the best of a kinda weird and crazy situation. We made the best of that going forward and I think that momentum has kinda stuck around and we continue going forward with that.”

On Callihan’s match with Pentagon Jr. at Slammiversary: “Of course I’m keeping my eye on Pentagon and Sami’s hair vs mask match. That’s something I will be paying close attention to if I’m able to, of course.”

On his battles with Callihan: “That’s something that will stick with me forever in my career, though my life. The history that we now have that’s not something that kinda fades away. That’s something that’s always there. It’s always going to be in the back of my mind. It should be in the fans’ minds. I don’t know many people who have been hit in the face with a baseball bat and their wife stalked and all that. If you ever went through that, that’s not something you forget about. So Sami can say it’s over and this and that, but you know down the road who knows what’s gonna happen.”

On Callihan saying he is most famous for being smashed in the face with a baseball bat: “He’s most famous for being unsafe in the ring so there you go.”