Eddie Edwards Signs New Deal with TNA Wrestling

TNA Wrestling has announced that Eddie Edwards has signed a new deal with the company and will remain for the foreseeable future. PWInsider notes that his previous deal was set to expire in February. The new contract came together over the last several weeks, with talks beginning while Impact was in Mexico for their Superclash event. Here are highlights of an interview with Edwards:

On signing a new deal with TNA: “I don’t think it’s much of a surprise. I don’t think my fans and friends are very much surprised that I’m sticking around, because everybody knows, how I feel about this company. I think especially right now with the momentum that we have with TNA coming back and all that excitement. For me, it was a no-brainer and I’m very happy to be here and continue being here as long as I’m able to.”

On Impact rebranding to TNA: “It’s a good thing. As Impact we did all that we can do and it’s still going to be our TV series name, but for so long, for many years, anytime I’d see somebody in the street or, in the mall, whatever, and somebody would ask how wrestling is going, and I’d say Impact Wrestling, and sometimes, it would take a second for it to click, and then I’d say it used to be TNA Wrestling, and that name brings something up in a lot of fans. A lot of, people who aren’t necessarily die-hard fans, they know the name TNA Wrestling. So, I think it’s a good thing, going back to it. It gives us a fresh start, although it’s still the same company and, the same employees and most of the roster. Changes here and there, but I think it gives everybody a good feeling going forward where it’s a little bit of nostalgia, of course, but it also gives us a goal to get back to what TNA was at a time, when TNA was the second biggest company in the world and that’s what we want to do. So, I think it gives us all a goal and we’re all kind of feeling that momentum going forward into the New Year. It was perfect timing, I think.”

On his goals in the company: “For me personally, you know I’m trying to continue to step my game up, I don’t want to say I’ve ever been complacent, it’s everybody gets comfortable and stuff like that. Tat’s why I enjoy doing these different things like, just tagging with Brian Myers. It’s something new, it’s something fresh, and it’s something to get the juices flowing. That’s, again, something that TNA and Impact has always done for me, where we’ve always been able to create something new to keep that creativity flowing and those juices flowing. And, I want to take care of myself, whether it’s, rehabbing injuries or, Pre having those injuries, make sure nothing happens just so I can, go at this as long as possible that, that’s my goal. I want to be able to take care of myself and, enjoy the time that we have. The older I get, we get, we go somewhere new or we travel to a different place. I, at this point in my career. I try to take a moment to step back and, enjoy where we are or go out and see something, thinking of whatever it is, where we may be. When I was younger, it would just be, all right, fly in, go to the hotel, go to the building, back to the hotel, which I’m still happy doing that. But when you get to go somewhere different, I want to be able. Especially being with my wife, we’re lucky we get to travel to these different places together. So if we can get out there and enjoy it, just take a step back and smell the roses every once in a while. That’s one of my main focuses going forward.”

On being grateful: “The fact that I have resigned…it’s a lot to do with the company, of course, but it’s also a lot to do with the fans and the support that I’ve been given over my whole career, not just the time in TNA and Impact Wrestling, but my career in general. I’ve had some great support and honestly, we couldn’t do it without the fans. We learned that the hard way during the pandemic, so I continue to be very gracious that the fans are back and the fans have supported myself along with my wife and the company and just continue doing so. I hope everyone just enjoys wrestling as a whole. It’s a great time for the world of professional wrestling. So sit back, enjoy it, and just, be in the moment. That’s all I got to say. Be in the moment. Thank you all.”