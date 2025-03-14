Eddie Edwards Earns Steel Cage Advantage For Sacrifice With Win On TNA Impact

The System and The Colons will have the advantage in their 10-man steel cage match at TNA Sacrifice after Eddie Edwards picked up a win on Impact. Thursday night’s show saw Edwards battle Leon Slater in a match to determine who will have the advantage when The System and Colons take on Slater, Joe Hendry, Matt Hardy, Elijah and Nic Nemeth at Friday’s TNA+ event.

Edwards got the win when he evaded a Swanton 450 and then hit Slater with the Boston Knee Party for the pinfall.