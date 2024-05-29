Eddie Edwards on Testing Himself Against Nic Nemeth in TNA

– During a recent chat with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, TNA star Eddie Edwards discussed his upcoming tag team title match against The Nemeth Brothers (Nic and Ryan Nemeth) at TNA Against All Odds 2024 later next month. Edwards spoke about wanting to test himself against Nemeth for a long time.

Edwards stated, “I’ve wanted to test myself against Nic for a long time, and now me and Brian get to do it against Nic and Ryan.” He continued, “It’s a fresh matchup for us, Cicero Stadium in Chicago always has a hot crowd, and it’s the start of a new rivalry.”

The System’s Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers will face The Nemeth Brothers for the TNA World Tag Team Titles at next month’s show. The matchup will go down at TNA Against All Odds on Friday, June 14. The event will be held at Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois.