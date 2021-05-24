Eddie Edwards Shares Update After Undergoing Surgery For Appendicitis

As previously reported, Impact Wrestling star Eddie Edwards underwent surgery last week in Nashville for what was believed to be appendicitis. Edwards took to Twitter on Monday to share an update on his recovery.

Edwards noted that he was back home and thanked everyone who reached out to offer their support.

“Finally back home after an extended stay in Nashville. Yah im an appendix short but Im good! Thank you to all who reached out. It always amazes me how supportive this industry can be. Ive said it before and Ill say it again the @IMPACTWRESTLING locker room is a family. THANK YOU,” he wrote.

Edwards most recently teamed with FinJuice at Impact’s Under Siege event on May 15 to defeat Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers.