Eddie Edwards Vows To Be A Champion That Impact Can Be Proud Of

July 19, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Eddie Edwards

After winning the Impact World Title at Slammiversary, Eddie Edwards talked about his journey back to the Impact World Championship, noting that everything that has happened, the good and the bad, has led him to where he is now. He vowed to be a champion that Impact and pro-wrestling can be proud of.

Eddie Edwards, Ashish

