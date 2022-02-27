Eddie Edwards vs. Steve Maclin Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced a match between Eddie Edwards and Steve Maclin for next week’s episode on AXS TV. Edwards turned his back on Impact at No Surrender last week. He will also face Impact’s Rhino at Sacrifice next Saturday. Here’s the updated card for the AXS TV broadcast:

* Knockouts Championship #1 Contender: Tasha Steelz vs. Chelsea Green

* Eddie Edwards vs. Steve Maclin

* Bullet Club vs. Violent by Design & Guerrillas of Destiny

* JONAH vs. Johnny Swinger

* Cassie Lee vs. Madison Rayne