Eddie Edwards On Wanting To End Sami Callihan’s Career, Their Unsanctioned Match Tonight, More

Eddie Edwards recently spoke with WrestleZone’s Lovell Porter about wanting to end Sami Callihan’s career, their match tonight, and more…

On what was going through his mind as he was struck in the face with the bat by Sami Callihan: It was more like all the sudden… I didn’t really see the bat coming. I just felt it. I was just thinking I hope my eye isn’t laying on the mat somewhere. I just hoped that my eye was still intact. I didn’t want to lose my vision or anything like that. I wasn’t so much in pain. It just happened. It was just the shock factor of it happening.

On how he felt when Callihan used what happened as a marketing tool/to get himself over: I think Impact Wrestling has used it too. They used it for the better. If I was in Sami’s shoes I wouldn’t have done what he did. My state of mind is he had a choice to make and, in my book, he didn’t make the right one.

On if Callihan apologizing in the beginning would have ended this issue before it started: You know… I don’t know. It definitely would have gone a long way. There still would have been that visual of me getting hit in the face with a baseball bat. It would have been hard to leave that behind after it happened. Either way something would have had to happen after the fact since I did get hit in the face with a bat. I don’t think I could have just let it go.

On why beating Callihan in a street fight, putting Callihan in the hospital, and choking him out last week wasn’t enough: I won’t be happy until Sami is out of wrestling, till Sami is dead, till I can put an end to Sami. Just like he has tried to do to me and other people. Why do I have to stop? I feel like when people on the outside say enough is enough it’s up to me to decide that. I am the one in this position. I am the one who went through this. I decide when enough is enough. It won’t be enough until Sami Callihan is done ruining my life and other people’s lives. I say when this is done.

On if he is worried about his unsanctioned match in the woods against Sami Callihan: I don’t know what’s going to be out there or what is going to happen, but this is what I want. I want Sami one-on-one. I want to end him. It’s a fight in the woods so who knows what’s out there. I am just ready for a fight. That’s the best I can do. This is what I asked for.