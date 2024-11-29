Eddie Edwards Wants To Be a Double Champion In TNA

Eddie Edwards challenges for the TNA World Championship tonight at Turning Point, but he also has his sights set on regaining the Tag Team Titles. Edwards and Brian Myers held the World Tag Team Championships until they lost them to the Hardys at TNA Bound For Glory, and he told 3W-Wrestling that regaining those titles is still in his list of goals

“Right now, I’m focused on Nic Nemeth,” Edwards began (per Fightful). So it’s weird, I have to go back and forth between my focus. Right now, I gotta focus on Nic Nemeth and that world title, bring that back into The System. That’s the goal right now.”

He continued, “But then also, another job, we gotta take care of The Hardys. Why can’t I be a double champion? I don’t have to pick one thing. I can go Nic Nemeth, win that world title, me and Brian, get those tag titles back from The Hardys, bing, bang, boom. That’s it.”

Edwards challenges Nemeth for the World Title at tonight’s TNA+ event. You can see our live coverage of the show here.