Eddie Edwards Wants to Face Kenny Omega and Bring the World Title Back to Impact

– Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso recently interviewed Impact Wrestling talent Eddie Edwards, who discussed his interest in a match with AEW and Impact World champion Kenny Omega. Omega is next slated to defend the Impact World title at Slammiversary 2021 on July 21. Below are some highlights.

Edwards on wanting to wrestle Kenny Omega: “We’ve been on some of the same shows together, but we’ve never wrestled each other in a singles match. In a lot of ways, we took a similar path. We tried to do our thing in the indies, we both went to Japan. I got a chance to thrive in Pro Wrestling NOAH, which is what he did in DDT, and then later in New Japan. He went on to win the IWGP title. I won the GHC title. To me, it’s hard to deny that we have career similarities.”

Edwards on wanting to face the best: “I want to be in the ring against the best, and, right now, Kenny is one of the best. He’s also our champ, and I’d love to be the guy to bring that title back to Impact. The stars haven’t aligned yet, but hopefully that match will happen.”