WWE News: Eddie Guerrero Passes Away 13 Years Ago Today, Watch Brock Lesnar Suplex The Singhs in Slo-Motion

– Eddie Guerrero passed away 13-years ago today. Guerrero has been an influence on WWE stars such as Sasha Banks and Sin Cara…

This is from a 2017 interview with Sin Cara…

Growing up in El Paso, Texas, which is where Eddie grew up, I spent time as a young kid watching Eddie wrestle. I was about 8 years old when Eddie started wrestling at 18, and I got a first-look when he began to wrestle. It was awesome to see him evolve as a performer through the years and see what he became as a WWE world heavyweight champion. In the Latino culture, Eddie is still remembered. In the case of some of my coworkers, like Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Kalisto, we still talk about the impact Eddie had and certain things he used to do in the ring. He was one of those guys who went through the whole indie scene, also coming through Mexico City, AAA, ECW, New Japan, WCW, you name it. Eddie went all over the world trying to improve his craft. He influenced a lot of us through the years. In the case of myself, I was able to do a lot of things throughout my career admiring Eddie Guerrero. I’ve always worked hard and tried to be the best, and that’s the legacy Eddie has left behind.

