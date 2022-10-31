– AEW star Eddie Kingston recently spoke to the ESPR Wrestling Podcast, and he was asked about the backstage drama and rumors happening in AEW and more. Below are some highlights:

On being told in an HR meeting he can’t beat people up in the ring when he wants: “I had an HR meeting a couple days ago, telling me I can’t be beating up people in the ring when I want to. So, I don’t know what I’m gonna do [laughs]. We’re all trying to be good, we’re all trying to be professional, as they say. These are their words, not mine.”

Eddie Kingston on the current backstage drama in AEW: “It’s real simple. You have a bunch of people back there with egos. Some people believe other people don’t deserve to be in AEW. Other people believe they do deserve to be in AEW. So, when you have men and women who don’t know how to use their words, *laughs* things are gonna happen in the back.”

Kingston on how he felt in the aftermath of the botched explosion at AEW Revolution: “I was pissed off. I was pissed off, but I knew me and Jon [Moxley] could cover it, and I know I pulled from real life, what happened to me when I was younger. So I just decided to put that in there.”

On how his promos are like his therapy sessions: “I don’t call them promos. I call them therapy sessions, you know what I mean? Because a lot of times, it’s my therapy. I’m letting out a lot of anger and a lot of things I can’t let out now because society tells me I can’t, you know what I mean? Getting arrested for assault is not a good thing anymore [Laughs]. It’s mostly my therapy. It’s not a promo. It’s something I pull from real life, and it’s probably something on my mind that day, or that year, or that week, or that month, or that lifetime, and I just let it out.”

If using the above quotes, please credit the ESPR Wrestling Podcast, with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.