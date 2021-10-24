wrestling / News

Eddie Kingston Advances In AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament, Will Face Bryan Danielson On Rampage

October 23, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
We now have our first semifinal match in the AEW World Title eliminator tournament, as Eddie Kingston will face Bryan Danielson. Kingston defeated Lance Archer after Archer attempted a moonsault from the top and landed on his head. Archer was checked on by the medical staff and went back inside, only for Kingston to roll him up. It’s unknown what Archer’s condition is at this time.

The match between Kingston and Danielson will happen on next Friday’s AEW Rampage. You can follow along with our Dynamite coverage here.

