Eddie Kingston To Be Part Of AEW Continental Classic Selection Special

Eddie Kingston is joining the AEW Continental Classic Selection stream that takes place tomorrow. Tony Khan announced on Tuesday that Kingston will join him and Tony Schiavone on the special, which airs tomorrow morning ahead of Dynamite.

Kingston is part of the announced competitors for the Continental Classic alongside Bryan Danielson, Andrade El Idolo, and Mark Briscoe. Khan wrote:

“Tomorrow 1pm ET/10am PT ROH World Champion + NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston joins @tonyschiavone24 & I in @AEW studio, & we reveal + analyze all 12 Continental Classic fighters before the tournament matches start tomorrow Thanksgiving Eve on TBS on #AEWDynamite!”