Eddie Kingston Returns On AEW Dynamite, Challenges Blackpool Combat Club For AEW All In

Eddie Kingston made his return to AEW TV on this week’s Dynamite, challenging the Blackpool Combat Club to a Stadium Stampede match at All In. Kingston made his return on Wednesday’s show during a brawl between the BCC, Best Friends, and the Lucha Bros.

Kingston helped clear the BCC from the ring and then challenged the group to the Stadium Stampede match the PPV. The match has not as of yet been made official.