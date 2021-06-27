Eddie Kingston Takes Shot at WWE After AEW Dynamite Goes Off The Air

After Kenny Omega defeated Jungle Boy to retain the AEW World Title in the main event of tonight’s AEW Dynamite and the wild finish that ensued after that saw Christian Cage run down and chase off Omega, followed by Matt Hardy and Private Party coming down to attack Christian, which brought out the Young Bucks who double superkicked him. The show went off the air with Omega, Hardy, Private Party, and the Young Bucks all celebrating.

After the show went off the air, Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo ran down with chairs and chased off Omega, Private Party, Hardy, and the Young Bucks. Kingston then got on the mic and took shots at WWE (“the competition”) (h/t WrestlingInc).

“That’s what I’m talking about,” Kingston said as the crowd cheered. “Because the competition sometimes doesn’t want to hear their fans. Oh, I guess I’m burning another bridge — surprise. Ladies and gentlemen, AEW cares about their fans. Because we are not here just to get ourselves a paycheck. We’re here every week — with you people, without you people — and we come out here and we bust our asses. We love professional wrestling!

“You saw a match between Kenny Omega and my dude, Jungle Boy, that you will not see on the other channel. You will not see legends who are respected on the other channel. You will not see people like me and my best friend (Penta) on the other channel. And you will not see the heart that everybody in that locker room has on the other channel. Ladies and gentlemen, I was supposed to send you home happy, but I’m speaking from my heart. The bottom line is this: We are AEW. We will see you Wednesday, and we want to hear you!”

Kingston and Penta will face the Young Bucks on Dynamite next week in a non-title match with a win earning them a shot at the tag team titles.

Check out video of Kingston’s comments below, courtesy of Bodyslam.net.