Eddie Kingston On Wanting AEW To Continue Signing Talent, His Goal To Become Champion

In a recent interview with Anthony Sulla-Heffinger of Yahoo! Sports, Eddie Kingston discussed why he wants AEW to continue signing talent, his goal to become a champion in AEW, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Eddie Kingston on AEW supporting him both from a mental and physical standpoint: “The old way, we never told a booker or a promoter anything. We didn’t tell them when we were hurt. We’d be there with a broken ankle and still going to work, tape it up and go because we were scared of losing a job or a spot. It feels very good that we have a team here, and that’s the key word, that understands it, supports us and wants us to be both physically and mentally right. It feels very good to have that backing.”

On trying to bring reality back into wrestling: “I feel like if I have to discuss it with you, we’re not going to have a good time. I like to react to things, moments, people and I like whoever is working with me to do the same. If we’re not having a good time [in the ring], then the most important people, the fans, aren’t going to be entertained. Let’s try and bring a little bit of reality back to pro wrestling.”

On why he wants AEW to continue signing talent: “Sign everybody. This is my thinking. If you bring in all of these guys, it makes me step up my game. If I step up my game, it leads to a better product. A better product means more people will watch and more people will talk about AEW. That’s what we all should do. Some people don’t think that way and it’s on them, but they’ll be left behind. It’s nobody’s fault but their own. At the end of the day, if I’m pushing myself and everybody is pushing themselves, it’s good TV and AEW gets bigger.”

On his goal to become a champion in AEW: “I need to be satisfied. I want the championship because that’s what we all go for. The whole point of being in this is to win a championship. If your whole purpose is to be mediocre, don’t come near me because I want to be a champion. If I don’t get it, then I have to be satisfied with myself.”