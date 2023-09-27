wrestling / News
Eddie Kingston On His Attempts To Get Tony Khan To Take AEW to Japan
September 27, 2023 | Posted by
In an interview with Ad Free Shows (via Fightful), Eddie Kingston spoke about trying to convince Tony Khan to take AEW to Japan, specifically the Nippon Budokan venue.
He said: “Nippon Budokan is the place I want to wrestle at. I’ve been trying to drop hints to Tony [Tony Khan], but I don’t think that will ever work. ‘Tony, you know, maybe you run Sumo Hall and the next night, you run Nippon Budokan.’ He’s always like, ‘uh huh.’ He hears this every fucking Wednesday and when I’m there Saturdays, he hears it Saturday. ‘Yeah, yeah, whatever you want.’ I know what it is, I know, but if I don’t throw it out in the universe, no one else will.“
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Is Open To Warner Bros. Discovery Investing In AEW, Possible Streaming Deal
- Jade Cargill Arrives At WWE Performance Center, Pics From First Day
- Backstage Notes on WWE Raw in Ontario, Updates on JD McDonagh & Rhea Ripley
- Ricky Starks, Adam Pearce, Matt Cardona, & More React to Jade Cargill Signing With WWE