Eddie Kingston On His Attempts To Get Tony Khan To Take AEW to Japan

In an interview with Ad Free Shows (via Fightful), Eddie Kingston spoke about trying to convince Tony Khan to take AEW to Japan, specifically the Nippon Budokan venue.

He said: “Nippon Budokan is the place I want to wrestle at. I’ve been trying to drop hints to Tony [Tony Khan], but I don’t think that will ever work. ‘Tony, you know, maybe you run Sumo Hall and the next night, you run Nippon Budokan.’ He’s always like, ‘uh huh.’ He hears this every fucking Wednesday and when I’m there Saturdays, he hears it Saturday. ‘Yeah, yeah, whatever you want.’ I know what it is, I know, but if I don’t throw it out in the universe, no one else will.“