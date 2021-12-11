Eddie Kingston and Lio Rush Added to Defy Wrestling’s Dark Horse Event

– DEFY Wrestling has announced more talent and matchups for its upcoming Dark Horse event, including AEW stars Eddie Kingston and Lio Rush, who have been added to the card. Also, former WWE Superstars The Bollywood Boys will be in action against DEFY tag team champs Midnight Heat for the titles.

The card is scheduled for Saturday, December 18. Here’s the full press release and lineup:

“DEFY DARK HORSE COMES TO SEATTLE DECEMBER 18TH DEFY Wrestling wraps up 2021 with a massive event Saturday, December 18th at the historic Washington Hall! For the Interim DEFY World Championship “THE FALLEN ANGEL” CHRISTOPHER DANIELS takes on BRODY KING to crown a new champion! We will also see a Seattle Street Fight with EDDIE KINGSTON facing SCHAFF in a long awaited fight. The DEFY Tag Team Championship will be defended when Champs MIDNIGHT HEAT defend against THE BOLLYWOOD BOYS who will be making their DEFY debut. After a phenomenal match last month NICK WAYNE will go head to head with BLAKE CHRISTIAN fresh off his run at NXT. LIO RUSH will wrestle the sensation from Spain, CARLOS ROMO. PCW ULTRA Women’s Champion VIVA VAN will defend her gold against RIEA VON SLASHER. And in a special Triple Threat match, DEFY veteran ETHAN HD will square off with the “Future Franchise” TITUS ALEXANDER and the Sicilian, VINNY MASSARO! A very limited number of standing room only tickets are available at www.DefyWrestling.com. This event is 16+ with food and beverages provided by Lunchbox Laboratory!”