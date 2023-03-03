Eddie Kingston Appears On ROH Honor Club TV, Challenges Claudio Castagnoli

Eddie Kingston has arrived in ROH, appearing on the debut of Honor Club TV to challenge Claudio Castagnoli to a match. The premiere of the Honor Club-airing show saw Castagnoli retain his ROH World Championship against AR Fox. After the match, Kingston came out to the ring and confronted the champion, saying that while he promised Jon Moxley he wouldn’t fight Claudio in AEW, ROH is not AEW.

Kingston challenged Castagnoli to a ROH World Championship match and dropped the mic at the champion’s feet. You can see a clip of Kingston’s entrance below.

Kingston and Castagnoli have a long history of personal issues, which Kingston has addressed on and off screen. Kingston “quit” AEW on last night’s episode of Dynamite.