Eddie Kingston Attacks Jon Moxley After Main Event, Promo Continues After Dynamite

Eddie Kingston isn’t done with Jon Moxley, attacking Moxley after he beat Lance Archer on Dynamite and cutting a promo that continued after the show. Kingston was on commentary for the AEW World Championship match and after the show he cut a promo praising Moxley, but then attacking him and applying a rear naked choke to make Moxley pass out.

After that, he proceeded to cut a promo saying that things were not over between them and that he never lost to Moxley. The promo continued after the show, in which Kingston called out Moxley for selling out by going to WWE and leaving his friends behind. He said that he has been screwed over by pro wrestling while Moxley was making millions and said he was going to make Moxley quit pro wrestling for leaving him behind:

