– Jay White was defeated by Eddie Kingston in their Loser Leaves NJPW match at tonight’s Battle in the Valley event in San Jose, California. As a result of the loss, White must now leave NJPW, effectively ending The Switchblade Era of New Japan.

However, after the match, when White was delivering his farewell speech, he was attacked by David Finlay and knocked unconscious. Finlay then got on the microphone and delivered a message to the unconscious White, deriding him for letting the company he had by the balls get taken from him. Finlay then ended the promo by saying, “Jay, now I mean this from the bottom of my heart. F*** your era!”

What this means for Jay White moving forward is unknown. As previously reported, his NJPW contract was expected to expire soon, making him a free agent. Many companies are rumored to be interested in White, but it’s unknown where he will be heading next.

You can view some clips and highlights from Kingston vs. White, along with Finlay’s post-match assault on White, below:

Time for Loser Leaves NJPW! Here comes Eddie Kingston #njbitv pic.twitter.com/GZgkfBjJYF — FITE (@FiteTV) February 19, 2023

Will the Switchblade era in NJPW come to an end tonight? #njbitv pic.twitter.com/gxmt6KCue6 — FITE (@FiteTV) February 19, 2023

Eddie Kingston is ready for a fight, but is Jay White? #njbitv pic.twitter.com/lGiEZ5lrrg — FITE (@FiteTV) February 19, 2023

Jay White was ONE Second away from crushing the dreams of Eddie Kingston #njbitv pic.twitter.com/BnyfH2dkRp — FITE (@FiteTV) February 19, 2023

Eddie Kingston is inflicting serious pain in the Switchblade #njBITV pic.twitter.com/BL0cvd4PUY — FITE (@FiteTV) February 19, 2023

David Finlay has a message for Jay White's Era. #njBITV pic.twitter.com/3ZQo8ng199 — FITE (@FiteTV) February 19, 2023