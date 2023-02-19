wrestling / News
Eddie Kingston Beats Jay White in Loser Leaves NJPW Match, David Finlay Attacks White at NJPW Battle in the Valley
– Jay White was defeated by Eddie Kingston in their Loser Leaves NJPW match at tonight’s Battle in the Valley event in San Jose, California. As a result of the loss, White must now leave NJPW, effectively ending The Switchblade Era of New Japan.
However, after the match, when White was delivering his farewell speech, he was attacked by David Finlay and knocked unconscious. Finlay then got on the microphone and delivered a message to the unconscious White, deriding him for letting the company he had by the balls get taken from him. Finlay then ended the promo by saying, “Jay, now I mean this from the bottom of my heart. F*** your era!”
What this means for Jay White moving forward is unknown. As previously reported, his NJPW contract was expected to expire soon, making him a free agent. Many companies are rumored to be interested in White, but it’s unknown where he will be heading next.
You can view some clips and highlights from Kingston vs. White, along with Finlay’s post-match assault on White, below:
Time for Loser Leaves NJPW! Here comes Eddie Kingston #njbitv pic.twitter.com/GZgkfBjJYF
— FITE (@FiteTV) February 19, 2023
Will the Switchblade era in NJPW come to an end tonight? #njbitv pic.twitter.com/gxmt6KCue6
— FITE (@FiteTV) February 19, 2023
Eddie Kingston is ready for a fight, but is Jay White? #njbitv pic.twitter.com/lGiEZ5lrrg
— FITE (@FiteTV) February 19, 2023
Jay White was ONE Second away from crushing the dreams of Eddie Kingston #njbitv pic.twitter.com/BnyfH2dkRp
— FITE (@FiteTV) February 19, 2023
Eddie Kingston is inflicting serious pain in the Switchblade #njBITV pic.twitter.com/BL0cvd4PUY
— FITE (@FiteTV) February 19, 2023
Jay White taking Eddie for a RIDE! #njBitv is LIVE on #FITE. pic.twitter.com/hx5r3X6sjm
— FITE (@FiteTV) February 19, 2023
Low BLOW by Jay White! #njBITV is LIVE on #FITE pic.twitter.com/Ld18uXKhPx
— FITE (@FiteTV) February 19, 2023
Thanks for the memories, Jay White #njBITV pic.twitter.com/9ZwOJI1Wa2
— FITE (@FiteTV) February 19, 2023
What is Finlay doing?!? #njBITV pic.twitter.com/eLFYpTliXQ
— FITE (@FiteTV) February 19, 2023
David Finlay has a message for Jay White's Era. #njBITV pic.twitter.com/3ZQo8ng199
— FITE (@FiteTV) February 19, 2023
As 'Thank you @JayWhiteNZ' chants ring through the San Jose Civic
The Switchblade Era is OVER in NJPW!
BUY: https://t.co/3kcvvccOsm#njpwSTRONG #njbitv https://t.co/g7iaWZWEXX
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 19, 2023
'F*** your era!'
What has @THEdavidfinlay just done?!
BUY: https://t.co/3kcvvccOsm#njpwSTRONG #njbitv https://t.co/LKPSvPPK8y
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 19, 2023
🇺🇸Battle In The Valley🇺🇸 San Jose Civic大会‼️
第4試合終了後、マイクを握り締めるジェイを背後からフィンレーが襲撃💥
PPVの購入はこちら
⇒https://t.co/UuS3Hhamp4
※月額見放題サービス会員でなくても購入可能
#NJPW #njbitv #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/EHkEAwn7H0
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 19, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Calls Ariel Helwani a ‘Fraud’ After Smackdown Appearance, Helwani Responds
- Note On Kenny Omega’s AEW Contract Status, Interest From WWE
- Jey Uso Sparks Speculation Ahead of Elimination Chamber With New Social Media Pic
- Cody Rhodes Says Vince McMahon Wanted To Give Dusty Rhodes the Hulk Hogan Treatment