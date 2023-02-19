wrestling / News

Eddie Kingston Beats Jay White in Loser Leaves NJPW Match, David Finlay Attacks White at NJPW Battle in the Valley

February 19, 2023
NJPW Battle in the Valley - Jay White vs. Eddie Kingston Image Source: NJPW

– Jay White was defeated by Eddie Kingston in their Loser Leaves NJPW match at tonight’s Battle in the Valley event in San Jose, California. As a result of the loss, White must now leave NJPW, effectively ending The Switchblade Era of New Japan.

However, after the match, when White was delivering his farewell speech, he was attacked by David Finlay and knocked unconscious. Finlay then got on the microphone and delivered a message to the unconscious White, deriding him for letting the company he had by the balls get taken from him. Finlay then ended the promo by saying, “Jay, now I mean this from the bottom of my heart. F*** your era!”

What this means for Jay White moving forward is unknown. As previously reported, his NJPW contract was expected to expire soon, making him a free agent. Many companies are rumored to be interested in White, but it’s unknown where he will be heading next.

You can view some clips and highlights from Kingston vs. White, along with Finlay’s post-match assault on White, below:

