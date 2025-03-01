– During a recent interview with Wrestling With the Narrative, AEW star Eddie Kingston spoke about Gabe Kidd. He revealed that Homicide told him how Gabe Kidd reminds him of a younger Kingston. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Eddie Kingston on how Homicide compared Gabe Kidd to him: “Homicide said this to me, and that’s the only reason I believe it because Homicide don’t lie, he don’t bull****, he don’t care. Younger version of me, mentally. Mentally, he’s a younger version of me.”

On how he’d still put a hole in Kidd’s chest: “Not physically, physically he’s still in better shape than I am, but I’ll still put a hole in his chest. I say a younger version of me without a doubt and that’s probably why, psychology-wise, that’s probably why I don’t like him. It’s probably because he reminds me of a younger version of me. Now that he’s out of Bullet Club, now I’m interested, now you may get me to go on my New Japan World account and start seeing what’s up because I want to see how Mr. New Japan he is now.”

The last time Kingston stepped into the ring, Kidd defeated him in a No Rope Last Man Standing Match at NJPW Strong Resurgence 2024 in May of last year. Kingston has been on the shelf since then after suffering a tibular fracture in his leg during the match.