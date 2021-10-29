Eddie Kingston Says Bryan Danielson Isn’t Ready For Him: ‘This Is A Different World’

Eddie Kingston is ready for his match against Bryan Danielson tonight, and says Danielson is the one who isn’t ready for him. Kingston and Danielson are set to face off in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament on tonight’s AEW Rampage, and Kingston spoke with Busted Open Radio about the match.

When asked if he thought Danielson was ready for him, Kingston got right to the point. “No,” he said per FIghtful. “If he does think he’s ready then he’s out of his mind because he hasn’t been in there with somebody like me in a very long time. No offense to Kenny, who is the World Champion and the top of this business because he’s the World Champion, but I’m a different animal than Kenny. Kenny will want to wrestle you. Me, I just want to punch you in the mouth, strike you, suplex you, and beat you as quick as I can. I don’t want to show off or do anything pretty like Kenny does. I just want to beat you up. I don’t get paid by the hour.”

He continued, “Tonight, I’m gonna whoop his ass. I’m gonna feel like I totally made it when I become World Champion, but the first step is beating the balls off Bryan and letting him know that he’s not in the WWE no more where he can be protected. Guys like him don’t understand that. This is a different world.”

