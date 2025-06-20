wrestling / News
Eddie Kingston Says He Has ‘Business’ To Take Care Of Before AEW Return, Gives Update On His Recovery
Eddie Kingston has been out of action ever since NJPW Resurgence in May 2024, where he tore his meniscus and ACL in a match with Gabe Kidd. Kidd gave him a suplex to the outside of the ring through a table, and Kingston’s legs hit the guardrail. He has been out of action ever since, and had surgery back in July.
In his latest training video with Cezar Bononi (via Fightful), Kingston gave an update on his recovery and said that he had ‘business stuff’ to take care of before he could return to AEW.
He said: “Good. It feels fine… They’re trying to rush me back in the ring — training — which is fine. Yeah, yeah, yeah, I’ve been running and stuff like that in the ring. It’s fine. It’s just that it’s business stuff, that I need to get done before I even think about doing anything in the ring for the company, you know what I mean? It’s a lot of business stuff.“
