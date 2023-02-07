Eddie Kingston Calls Out MJF, Says He’s ‘A Real Piece Of S**t’

Eddie Kingston has a well-earned reputation for not pulling his verbal punches, and the wrestler lived up to that notoriety in his recent appearance on WTF with Marc Maron (via Wrestling Inc). Speaking in reference to current AEW World Champion MJF, Kingston entertained no subtleties regarding his view of the title holder. The pair have certainly traded shots on social media before, and Kingston’s view of his colleague does not seem to have tempered with time. You can find a highlight from Kingston below.

On his evaluation of MJF: “He’s a real piece of shit. I’m just going to put that out there. I don’t know why he’s the champ. He’ll hear this anyway, and he’ll cry about it to Tony [Khan]. Then I’ll get an email from [AEW Chief Legal Officer] Megha [Parekh] or HR, and they’ll be like, ‘You can’t be calling our world champion a piece of shit.’ And I’ll be like, ‘Well, if he doesn’t act like a piece of shit, then I wouldn’t be calling him that.'”