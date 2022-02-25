Eddie Kingston Says Cesaro ‘Doesn’t Have the Balls’ To Come to AEW

Eddie Kingston has seen the news of Cesaro becoming a free agent in WWE, and had an early shot to fire at his old rival. As previously reported, Cesaro is a free agent after his WWE contract expired. Kingston, who had a rivalry with Cesaro in CHIKARA, posted to Twitter to write:

“All I am going to say is, he doesn’t have the balls to come to AEW.”

Kingston then retweeted a video of his match with Cesaro (then Claudio Castagnoli) from CHIKARA and confirmed that he was talking about the WWE alum.

