– Speaking to Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso ahead of tonight’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, Eddie Kingston discussed his upcoming title match against Claudio Castagnoli. It will be a Winner Takes All Championship Match with Kingston’s NJPW Strong Openweight Title and Castagonoli’s ROH World Title on the line. Below are some highlights:

Eddie Kingston on facing Claudio Castagonli in New York City: “Yu’re going to beat me in New York, you’re going to have to kill me. Claudio is going to have to put me down for a lot longer than three seconds.”

On the importance of Ring of Honor: “If Ring of Honor never took off in the early 2000s, there would probably never be AEW. Ring of Honor wanted to be different. A lot of AEW guys wrestled for Ring of Honor, too. My mentor, Homicide, was the world champion. Xavier was the world champ. Low Ki was the first-ever champ. Those are all New Yorkers. The belt belongs with a New Yorker.”

On his promise for tonight’s match: “New York is home, and I’m always going to protect my home. I’ll make the only promises I can make. If you miss this, you’re going to regret it. And I promise that I’m going to fight until the end.”

The title match goes down later tonight on AEW Dynamite Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. The live broadcast begins at 8:00 pm EST on TBS.