wrestling / News
Eddie Kingston Reveals CM Punk Feud Took A Toll On Him Mentally
Eddie Kingston had a highly-praised feud with CM Punk but it was one that triggered him mentally. Kingston appeared on The Wrestling Perspective Podcast and explained why that rivalry was mentally exhausting (h/t Wrestling Inc).
On what CM Punk feud did to him mentally: “After the showdown there with Punk, as I like to call it, I had to walk away from everybody so I could break out of that mental state where I just wanted to kill everybody,” Kingston said. “Everything I said to Punk was real. I just have to break out of that because then I would’ve been miserable the whole day. I would’ve been, as my father would say, sitting in my own s*it and not getting out of my own way.
“There was a moment with Mox, where me and Mox were yelling at each other in Jacksonville, where we went back and forth. I had to walk away from everybody because I was so into it. I was 17 again. After those two showdowns or promos, I was 17 again. When I was 17, that’s basically my character, is me at 17. When I was at 17, I was just angry. I hated the world and wanted to fight everybody. In a sick kind of twisted way, I was suicidal in a way that I didn’t want to kill myself, but I wanted someone else to do it.”
On the authenticity of his promos with CM Punk: “There’s a lot of things said between me and him [CM Punk] that we did not get to say to each other as long as we’ve known each other”, Eddie Kingston said. “It was either because I didn’t wanna say it to him because I didn’t want to deal with him or he just didn’t want to deal with me. When we got the chance to, we let it all out and people enjoyed it.”
More Trending Stories
- Carmella & Corey Graves’ Wedding, Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley in WM Gear, Mandy Rose, Top This Week’s Superstar Instagram Photos
- Scorpio Sky Claims Tay Conti & Sammy Guevara Had Their Boos Edited Off AEW Rampage
- Ian Riccaboni Reveals Plans For ROH Relaunch Before Tony Khan Purchase
- Jim Ross On Vince McMahon’s Potential Succession Plan For WWE, Possibility Of WWE Sale