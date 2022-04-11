Eddie Kingston Reveals CM Punk Feud Took A Toll On Him Mentally

Eddie Kingston had a highly-praised feud with CM Punk but it was one that triggered him mentally. Kingston appeared on The Wrestling Perspective Podcast and explained why that rivalry was mentally exhausting (h/t Wrestling Inc).

On what CM Punk feud did to him mentally: “After the showdown there with Punk, as I like to call it, I had to walk away from everybody so I could break out of that mental state where I just wanted to kill everybody,” Kingston said. “Everything I said to Punk was real. I just have to break out of that because then I would’ve been miserable the whole day. I would’ve been, as my father would say, sitting in my own s*it and not getting out of my own way.

“There was a moment with Mox, where me and Mox were yelling at each other in Jacksonville, where we went back and forth. I had to walk away from everybody because I was so into it. I was 17 again. After those two showdowns or promos, I was 17 again. When I was 17, that’s basically my character, is me at 17. When I was at 17, I was just angry. I hated the world and wanted to fight everybody. In a sick kind of twisted way, I was suicidal in a way that I didn’t want to kill myself, but I wanted someone else to do it.”

On the authenticity of his promos with CM Punk: “There’s a lot of things said between me and him [CM Punk] that we did not get to say to each other as long as we’ve known each other”, Eddie Kingston said. “It was either because I didn’t wanna say it to him because I didn’t want to deal with him or he just didn’t want to deal with me. When we got the chance to, we let it all out and people enjoyed it.”