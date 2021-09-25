In a recent interview on My Mom’s Basement, Eddie Kingston discussed his AEW All Out match with Miro, potentially pursuing a commentary or coaching role after he retires, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Eddie Kingston on his All Out match with Miro: “All I can tell you is we have these ring steps that go up into the Gorilla position and we go out. I walk out and do my thing. I was so pumped up that I ran up those steps and then I just remember going down to the ring – I beelined for the ring because I was so pumped up and ready to go and I wanted to fight Miro. I don’t remember the match at all because I kind of just went into the zone….it’s happened a couple of times for big matches, I guess. I just enter the zone and that’s it. I’m not there anymore. It’s full Eddie Kingston and nothing else.”

On whether he wants to pursue a commentary or coaching role after he retires as an in-ring competitor and his advice to young wrestlers: “I would definitely love to do commentary. I would love to agent. I would love to help younger talent. There is some young talent that doesn’t listen, like I did when I was younger, and I would like to tell them, ‘It’s not going to work out, man. Trust me. All this stuff today you’re fighting for that you think is so important, I’m telling you, two or three years from now, you’re going to look back and go, why did I even care?’ I look at my career and calling the wrong wrestler a mark. Next thing I know, he’s the champion somewhere. Welp, not going there. Told a certain promoter to “f” off. Welp, not working there. I look back at it now and I go, ‘that really wasn’t that big of a deal.’ I had to be all tough and street. Wasn’t that really that big of a deal. That’s what I try to tell the younger guys. ‘Shut up and listen. Everything you think is a big deal now, a lot of it, like 98 percent of it, later on you’re gonna be like what was the point?’ Everyone has their own journey. I can only lead a horse to water. If they don’t drink the water, I gotta drown it. They are not a good horse.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit My Mom’s Basement with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.